European Catholics debate final outcome of Synod on Synodality assembly in Prague

February 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Due to time constraints, delegates were not able to read and reflect on the final document before entering into the debate,” according to the report. Women’s ordination, homosexuality, and poverty were among the issues discussed.

