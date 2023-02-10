Catholic World News

Donations to Catholic parishes up post-pandemic, but with fewer donors

February 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on Center for Church Management

CWN Editor's Note: The Center for Church Management at Villanova University’s business school has released a “Study of COVID-19 Impact on U.S. Catholic Parish Giving.”



The study found that the total collections of 989 parishes was higher in the second year of the pandemic than before the pandemic. However, the number of donors fell 16%.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!