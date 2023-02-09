Catholic World News

Cardinal sees hope for amnesty for Cuban political prisoners

February 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Benjamin Stella said that proposed amnesty for prisoners who were jailed after the pro-democracy protests in 2021 is “on the table” in his talks with Cuban government leaders.



The former prefect of the Congregation for Clergy, who is in Cuba as a special papal envoy, said that he is waiting for the government’s response to the proposal.

