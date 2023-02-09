Catholic World News

Pope tells doctors not to be discouraged by disease

February 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At a February 9 meeting with Italian physicians, Pope Francis said that doctors should see the face of Jesus in their patients, and so recognize that they serve the suffering Christ.



The Pope said that “we must learn to see, in our brother’s pain, a ‘signal of precedence,’ which deep in our hearts forces us to stop and does not allow us to go any further.”

