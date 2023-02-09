Catholic World News

Pope holds private audience with accused Cardinal Becciu

February 09, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met with Cardinal Angelo Becciu in a private audience on February 9.



Cardinal Becciu, the most prominent defendant in the Vatican’s landmark financial-misconduct trial, was removed from his office in the Roman Curia by Pope Francis in September 2020, as he became the focal point of an investigation into a troubled London real-estate deal.



The meeting was Cardinal Becciu’s first formal audience with the Pontiff since his resignation. The Vatican did not disclose the subjects discussed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!