35% of Catholic parents say it’s ‘extremely or very important’ for children to share their beliefs
February 09, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: 35% of Catholic parents say that it is “extremely or very important” to them that their children have similar religious beliefs when they are adults, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. 30% of Catholic parents said it is “somewhat important,” and 34% said it is “not too important” or “not at all important.”
Hispanic Catholics (39%) are more likely than white Catholics (29%) to hold that it’s extremely or very important for their children to hold similar beliefs as adults—but less likely than white evangelicals (70%) or black Protestants (53%).
