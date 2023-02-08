Catholic World News

Pope leads prayers for earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

February 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his public audience on February 8, Pope Francis asked the faithful to join in prayer for “the peoples of Turkey and Syria who have been hard hit by the earthquake, which has caused thousands of deaths and injuries.”



The Pope also thanked relief workers who are racing to help the afflicted—noting that some, in Syria, have already suffered for years of continued warfare.

