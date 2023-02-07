Catholic World News

Church and state spar over taxes for noted guest facility in Jerusalem

February 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Israeli authorities have frozen the bank accounts of the Notre Dame Institute of Jerusalem, in the latest clash over taxation of church properties.



Although churches and shrines are exempt from taxes, Israel has sought to collect taxes on church-owned institutions that offer commercial services. The Notre Dame Institute, located just outside the Old City, is a prime choice for pilgrims and tourists, offering 142 guest rooms as well as restaurant, banquet, and conference facilities.



The city of Jerusalem is seeking more than $5 million in taxes from the Institute. Local hotel owners have strongly backed that demand, complaining about unfair competition.

