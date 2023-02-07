Catholic World News

Federal judge explores new route to secure abortion rights

February 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge has asked lawyers to explore the possibility that a right to abortion is protected by the US Constitution, despite the Supreme Court ruling that overturned the Roe v. Wade decision.



In a case involving the prosecution of pro-life activists, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ordered lawyers to present arguments on whether the right to abortion is protected by the 13th Amendment. The judge, a Clinton appointee, reasoned that the Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs case was based on the 14th Amendment, but a right to abortion might be found elsewhere in the Constitution.



The 13th Amendment outlaws slavery.

