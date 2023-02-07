Catholic World News

In Turkey, cathedral collapses in earthquake; in Syria, archbishop pulled from rubble

February 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At least 4,800 lives have been lost in the powerful Turkey–Syria earthquake.



In Turkey, the cathedral in Iskenderun collapsed. In Syria, Melkite Greek Catholic Archbishop Georges Masri of Aleppo “has been pulled alive from the rubble,” according to his Chaldean Catholic counterpart. “But his vicar is still under the destroyed building, and they still have not found him.”

