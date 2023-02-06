Catholic World News

Archbishop of Canterbury: division among Christians is ‘abnormal’

February 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Archbishop of Canterbury said that divisions among Christians are “abnormal,” as he spoke with reporters on the return flight after he and Pope Francis made an “ecumenical pilgrimage of peace” to South Sudan.



Reflecting on the progress of ecumenism, Dr. Marcus Welby said: “God has done everything that makes it possible for us to reconcile. It is only human pride that resists it.”



The Anglican leader said that the joint appeal for peace that he made along with Pope Francis (and with the Presbyterian Moderator of the Church of Scotland) should be seen as a normal exercise of Christian leadership. “We need constantly to be reminded... that the normal is for the Church to work as one,” he said. “The abnormal is for us to compete.”

