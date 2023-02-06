Catholic World News

Pope still hopes to visits Ukraine, Russia

February 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that he remains hopeful that he will be able to meet with both Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in their respective countries.



The Pope told reporters on February 5 that he is looking for a “small window to negotiate” with the two leaders, in hopes of ending the war in Ukraine.



He said that his effort would involve a visit to both countries, and he is still waiting for a positive response from Russia. “If I didn’t go to Kyiv, it’s because it was not possible at that moment to go to Moscow,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!