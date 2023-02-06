Catholic World News

Pope Francis criticizes those who have ‘exploited’ Pope Benedict’s death

February 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Returning to Rome from South Sudan, Pope Francis was joined by the leaders of the Church of England and Church of Scotland at his in-flight press conference. The Pope described the arms trade as a “plague” and said that God accompanies persons with same-sex attractions.



“I believe that Benedict’s death has been exploited by people who want to add grist to their mill,” he added, as he said he “was able to talk about everything with Pope Benedict. [Also] to change opinion. He was always by my side, supporting me, and if he had any issue, he would tell me and we would talk.”



“And those who exploit such a good person, such a man of God, I would say a holy father of the Church, well I would say they are unethical people, they are people belonging to a party, not to the Church,” Pope Francis continued. “You can see everywhere the tendency to make theological views parties. These things will fall on their own, or if they don’t they will go on as has happened many times in the history of the Church. I wanted to say clearly who Pope Benedict was: he was not embittered.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!