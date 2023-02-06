Catholic World News

New convent beckons Christians to return to Iraq

February 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In 2014, the Islamic State destroyed Batnaya, a Chaldean Catholic village in northern Iraq.



“Your name and identity are in Batnaya and your roots are in Batnaya, not in the places of emigration,” Archbishop Paul Thabet said of those who had to flee, but have not returned. “I also encourage you to support the village and be present in it, because otherwise these roots will dry up, and if that happens then the branches will surely die.”

