Orthodox Church of Ukraine backs government’s restrictions on Moscow-allied group

February 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: After an “expert group” established by the Ukrainian government reported that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) remains allied with the Moscow patriarchate, the Synod of the rival Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) issued a statement supporting the government’s efforts to restrict the work of the UOC, “protecting national security in the religious sphere.”

