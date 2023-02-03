Catholic World News

Tweet on the middle finger posted, deleted from Pope’s Twitter account

February 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis tweeted a series of reflections on the fingers, excerpted from an address in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. “The middle finger, which is higher than the others, reminds us of something essential: honesty. To be honest means not getting entangled in the snares of corruption,” he tweeted.

