Over Catholic protests, Minnesota lawmakers enact extreme abortion law

February 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The new law “is part of the most extreme abortion legislative agenda in Minnesota history, allowing for abortion for any reason and at any time without regulation,” said Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis. “How disturbing that a pre-born child whose heart is beating, who can feel pain and who may even be viable outside the womb is treated with such disdain.”

