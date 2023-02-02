Catholic World News

Indian Catholics demand strict action in Bible burning incident

February 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A spokesman for the bishops of the southwestern Indian state of Kerala (map) called on civil authorities to punish a Muslim man who staged a Bible burning.

