Disastrous Dutch council in 1960s: a preview of German Synodal Path?

February 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In the National Catholic Register, correspondent Solène Tadié recalls the “pastoral council” that was held in the Netherlands after Vatican II, which seemed to precipitate a sharp decline in Catholicism in that country. The pastoral council, she remarks, was a forerunner of the German bishops’ Synodal Path.

