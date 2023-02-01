Catholic World News

Bishop Barron ‘increasingly uneasy’ with Synod’s emphasis on ‘inclusivity’ and ‘welcoming’

February 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The ambiguity of the terms [inclusivity and welcoming] is a problem that could undermine much of the Synodal process,” said Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester (MN). The “inclusivity of the Lord was unambiguously and consistently accompanied by his summons to conversion. Indeed, the first word out of Jesus’ mouth in his inaugural address in the Gospel of Mark is not ‘Welcome!’ but rather ‘Repent!’”

