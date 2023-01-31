Catholic World News

Pope arrives in Congo to begin African visit

January 31, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis arrived in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in the afternoon of January 31, beginning a five-day African voyage that will also take him to South Sudan.



After a welcoming ceremony at the airport, the Pope met on Tuesday afternoon with President Felix Tshisekedi. Later he was scheduled to address a meeting of the nation’s political leaders.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!