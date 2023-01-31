Catholic World News

In flight over Sahara, Pope leads prayers for migrants

January 31, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: As he flew over the Sahara desert on his January 31 trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Pope Francis asked journalists to join him in prayer for the migrants who brave the desert.



The Pontiff said:



Let us spare a little thought, in silence, a prayer for all the people who in search of a little comfort, a little freedom, have crossed it and have not made it. So many suffering people who arrive at the Mediterranean and after crossing the desert are caught in the lagers and suffer there. Let us pray for all those people.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!