Chinese ‘underground’ bishop detained again

January 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou has been detained by Chinese authorities, along with Father Jiang Sunian, the chancellor of his diocese.



Bishop Shao, who is not recognized by the Beijing regime, has been taken into custody numerous times in the past several years, with authorities saying that he is engaged in tourism, and Catholics of the ‘underground’ Church reporting that he is subjected to “re-education” sessions. Usually he is held for 10-15 days and then released, although in 2017 he was in custody for seven months.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

