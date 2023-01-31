Catholic World News

UN refugee commissioner meets with Pontiff

January 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, on January 30.



“Drawing inspiration and strength from Pope Francis on the eve of his departure to DR Congo and South Sudan,” Grandi tweeted. “We spoke of cruel wars and the difficulty of peace, of solidarity and cooperation, of the 100 million refugees—and of not giving up. He surely does not.”

