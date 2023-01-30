Catholic World News

New massacres in Congo as Pope prepares to visit

January 30, 2023

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: At least fifteen people were killed in guerrilla attacks on several villages in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 29, just two days before Pope Francis embarked on a trip to the troubled African country.



The latest bloodshed occurred in Kivu province, bordering on Uganda and Rwanda. Pope Francis had originally been scheduled to visit Goma, the largest city in that region, but the escalation of fighting prompted organizers to drop that visit from the papal itinerary.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!