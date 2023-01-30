Catholic World News

Sri Lanka cardinal urges Catholics to fight for justice

January 30, 2023

» Continue to this story on The Island

CWN Editor's Note: “Once the Catholic Church functioned as a bishop-priest centered church and did only what the bishop or the priest would say,” said Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo (Sri Lanka). “Today, we no longer need such sacristy Catholics. We need a laity who are ready to get down to the streets and fight for justice and do what is right for society. The Church needs Christians who will commit themselves for Christ and follow his example. We do not need spoon-fed babies.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!