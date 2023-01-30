Catholic World News

The poor in spirit ‘desire that no gift should go to waste,’ Pope tells pilgrims

January 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In his Angelus address on January 29, the Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 5:1-12, the Gospel reading of the day (video).



The poor in spirit “desire that no gift should go to waste,” the Pope said, as he proposed “three challenges against the waste mentality”: “not to waste the gift that we are,” “not to waste the gifts we have,” and “not to throw people away.”



“May Mary, the Woman of the Beatitudes, help us witness the joy that life is a gift and the beauty of making a gift of ourselves,” the Pope concluded.

