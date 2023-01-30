Catholic World News

USCCB committee backs Educational Choice for Children Act

January 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Daly of Spokane, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Catholic Education, has lent his support to the Educational Choice for Children Act, introduced by Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA).



The bill “does not create a new federal education program, nor does it compel states to create a new program,” said Bishop Daly. “Rather the act provides students opportunity for scholarships exclusively through individual or corporate philanthropy.”



“The act does not infringe on states’ rights, nor the rights of religious and private institutions, and the government is not allowed to intrude into the religious identity or mission of a private school,” he added. “These protections ensure that private and religious institutions can participate.”

