Defense urges dismissal of case against Philadelphia pro-life activist

January 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: After federal prosecutors presented their case against Mark Houck, lawyers for the pro-life activist asked the court to dismiss the charges, saying that the prosecution had failed to establish a case against Houck.



Houck was charged with violation of the FACE (Freedom of Access to Clinics) act after a confrontation outside an abortion clinic. The Biden administration arrested and charged him after local prosecutors had declined to pursue the case.



After hearing the defense motion to dismiss the charges, Judge Gerald Pappert asked prosecutors, ““Doesn’t that statute seem to be stretched a little thin here?” The judge is expected to rule soon on the defense motion.

