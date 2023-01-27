Catholic World News

Immigrant arrested after machete attacks on churches in Spain

January 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Moroccan man was arrested by Spanish police on January 26 and charged with two attacks on Catholic churches, which left one man dead another wounded.



Wielding a machete, the suspect—who had been living under a deportation order for months—wounded a priest at one parish church in the city of Algeciras. He then went to another church, jumped on the altar, and chased a carekeeper out of the church, killing him in the town square.

