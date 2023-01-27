Catholic World News

Mass attendance is highest in Nigeria, lowest in Netherlands

January 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA) has published data on Mass attendance in three dozen nations, ranging from Nigeria (where 94% of Catholics attend Mass at least once a week) to the Netherlands (7%).

