Peruvian curfew extended; bishops call for immediate solution

January 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Nearly seven weeks after Dina Boluarte ascended to Peru’s presidency in the wake of her predecessor Pedro Castillo’s chaotic removal, the protests that have roiled the country’s south have metastasized, spreading to the capital Lima where they have met fierce repression,” Al Jazeera reported.



Peruvian bishops called on lawmakers to “find an immediate solution to the demands of our brothers and sisters, thereby preventing more serious events that could result in loss of life, injury, and attacks on public and private property.”

