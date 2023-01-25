Catholic World News

Federal prosecutors indict two for attacks on pregnancy-help centers

January 25, 2023

» Continue to this story on Daily Signal

CWN Editor's Note: The Department of Justice has indicted two radical activists for vandalized pregnancy-help centers in Florida.



After dozens of violent attacks on pro-life institutions, the indictments mark the first federal prosecution of those responsible.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!