Catholic World News

Pope Francis prepares to travel to strife-torn DR Congo and South Sudan

January 25, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, briefed reporters on January 24 about the Pope’s upcoming apostolic journey to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan.



The Vatican also released statistics on the Church in the two countries. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, a nation of 105.2 million, is 49.6% Catholic; there are 1,637 parishes, 6,162 priests, 10,525 professed women religious, and 4,123 major seminarians. South Sudan, a nation of 13.8 million, is 52.4% Catholic; there are 124 parishes, 300 priests, 218 professed women religious, and 189 major seminarians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!