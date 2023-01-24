Catholic World News

Catholic ethicist welcomes court-ordered end to New York vaccine mandate

January 24, 2023

» Continue to this story on NCBC

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the National Catholic Bioethics Center (NCBC) has welcomed a New York court decision striking down a Covid-vaccine mandate.



Dr. Joseph Meaney notes that the court ruling was based in part on “the now-acknowledged scientific fact that the various Covid vaccines do not stop transmission of the disease.”



While acknowledging arguments that Catholics should be vaccinated in order to protect others, Meaney says that because of the questions about the effectiveness of the vaccines, “the circumstances simply did not support this argument.”



In light of a lack of reliable information about the vaccines, and the moral problems surrounding their development (using fetal tissues), Meaney concludes that “mandating that people take the Covid vaccines posed enormous ethical problems.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!