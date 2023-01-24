Catholic World News

Vatican backs ‘Catholic’ identity of university, Dutch bishops do not

January 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has said that Radboud University in Nijmegen should be considered a Catholic institution—although the bishops of the Netherlands declared in 2019 that the university could no longer describe itself as Catholic.



After years of tension, and a series of conflicts over academic and administrative appointments, the Dutch hierarchy stripped Radboud of its “Catholic” designation after the university opened a “transgender care” facility at its medical center.



Nevertheless the Vatican has informed the Dutch bishops that—while accepting the bishops’ decision—the Vatican will continue to treat Radboud as a Catholic university.

