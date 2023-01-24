Catholic World News

‘Leave no one behind’: papal message to Vatican symposium on Hansen’s Disease

January 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message to participants in the Second International Symposium on Hansen’s Disease (leprosy), organized by the by the Sasakawa Leprosy Initiative, the Raoul Follereau Foundation, and the Italian association Amici di Raoul Follereau, with the collaboration of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

