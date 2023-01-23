Catholic World News

Cincinnati archdiocese restricts use of ad orientem Mass

January 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Dennis Schnurr of Cincinnati, Ohio, has issued orders restricting the celebration of Mass ad orientem is his archdiocese.



The bishop requires that in every church where Mass is celebrated for the public, at least one Mass must be celebrated facing the people on Sundays. Also, any parish that plans to incorporate an ad orientem celebration in its regular schedule must clear the move with the chancery.

