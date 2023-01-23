Catholic World News

Church in US marks 20 years since release of ‘Strangers No Longer’

January 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In 2003, the bishops of Mexico and the United States issued a joint pastoral letter, Strangers No Longer: Together on the Journey of Hope.



Two decades later, Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Migration, has issued a statement in which he hailed the letter as “an important moral framework that has informed the Church’s engagement on the migration issue.”

