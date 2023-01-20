Catholic World News

Pediatricians’ group release position paper outlining medical risks of chemical abortion

January 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on American College of Pediatricians

CWN Editor's Note: In the paper Chemical Abortions: With and Without Medical Supervision, the American College of Pediatricians “describes the use of synthetic chemicals to induce abortion and the complications faced by women who obtain care in a medical setting, including hemorrhage and incomplete abortions that may require surgical intervention.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!