Title IX religious exemption survives constitutional challenge

January 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In recent years, Title IX, the 1972 law banning sex discrimination in federally funded schools, has been applied to sexual orientation—with religious schools granted some exemptions.



“Forty LGBTQ+ people who applied to, attended, or currently attend religious colleges and universities” alleged in a lawsuit that “their schools have discriminated against them by, among other things, subjecting them to discipline (including expulsion), rejecting their applications for admission, and rescinding their admissions because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”



US District Court Judge Ann Aiken, appointed to the bench in 1998 by President Clinton, ruled against the plaintiffs.

