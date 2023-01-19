Catholic World News

Pope lauds Cambodian Buddhists for ‘ecological conversion’

January 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on January 19 with a delegation of Buddhist monks from Cambodia, and praised them for choosing the theme of ‘ecological conversion’ for their contemplation.

