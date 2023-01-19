Catholic World News

British man fined for praying near abortion clinic

January 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A British military veteran has been fined for praying near an abortion clinic in Bournemouth.



Adam Smith-Connor was cited for violating a statue that bans efforts to “intimidate” people approaching an abortion facility. He said that he was praying with his back turned to the clinic, so that he could not be accused of intimidation. Smith-Connor plans to appeal the fine.



Another defendant, Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, faces a court hearing on February 2, after she was accused of praying silently outside another abortion clinic.

