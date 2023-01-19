Catholic World News

Ukraine as a focus during Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

January 19, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Pontifical Council for Christian Unity has recommended prayers for Ukraine as a special intention during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.



Cardinal Kurt Koch explained that the war in Ukraine is “a very bad and sad message for the world” because “Christians kills Christians, and above all Orthodox kill Orthodox.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!