Novena for life, national prayer vigil for life begin January 19

January 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The National Prayer Vigil for Life takes place on January 19-20 at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. The US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ 9 Days for Life novena also begins on January 19.

