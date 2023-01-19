Cardinal Parolin: ‘Choosing the Mafia is choosing slavery’

Catholic World News

January 19, 2023

» Continue to this story on ANSA

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See’s Secretary of State hailed the arrest of Sicilian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, a fugitive for 30 years.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!