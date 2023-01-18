Catholic World News

Pope says priests must never deny absolution

January 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis told Spanish seminarians that a priest should never deny absolution to a penitent, even if “there is no intention to repent.”



In extemporaneous remarks, the Pope said that priests who deny absolution are “delinquents,” engaging in “evil, unjust, and moralistic judgment.”



The Pope’s remarks contrast with the Catechism of the Catholic Church, which teaches that repentance is a necessary condition for absolution.

