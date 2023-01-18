Catholic World News

West Coast rallies, marches ‘reinvigorate’ people about pro-life issues

January 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco has commissioned a new musical setting of the Mass for one of the marches, the Walk for Life West Coast.

