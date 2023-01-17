Catholic World News

China’s population drops—with further decline in sight

January 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: China’s population decreased last year, for the first time since the 1960s. And demographic trends suggest that the decline will accelerate.



The population of China dropped by 850,000 in 2022, according to new government statistics. And because the number of women of child-bearing age has dropped—a result of the “one-child” policy that encouraged parents who wanted a son to abort female babies—the trend is likely to continue.



Although China has now eased its restrictions on family size, the aging population will also have serious implications for the country’s economic prospects.



Long the world’s most populous nation, China’s population of 1.4 billion is now rivaled by that of India (also estimated at 1.4 billion), a country whose population is still increasing.

