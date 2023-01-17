Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen worried by Synod’s focus

January 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen has voiced his misgivings about the preparations for the Synod on Synodality, saying that he is “very concerned” that Synod will take its cues from those who are unhappy with the teachings of the Church. He remarked that this approach would be “repeating the same mistake of the Dutch Church 50 years ago,” and noted that the Dutch Church subsequently saw a drastic decline in numbers.





The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!